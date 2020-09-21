24-year-old temple employee wins Kerala Onam lottery worth Rs 12 crore

Ananthu Vijayan won the Kerala government’s Thiruvonam Bumper 2020 lottery on September 20.

The 24-year-old, who works at Ponneth Temple in Ernakulam's Kadavanthra, won the first prize worth Rs 12 crore, according to media reports.

"It took hours for me to come out of the shock when I saw that my ticket won the first prize," Ananthu told News 18 Malayalam.

"I could not even sleep at night," he added.

Ananthu bought the ticket - TB 173964 - from Vighneswara Lottery Agencies at Ayyappan Kavu in Ernakulam, according to a report by Malayala Manorama.

"In the morning I just joked with friends that I won the first prize. I was really stunned when the results came," Ananthu told the publication.

He will receive Rs 7.56 crore after 1o percent of the prize money gets deducted as agency commission and 30 percent as tax, the report said.

Ananthu had previously won Rs 5,000 from a lottery.

The second prize winner of the Thiruvonam Bumper 2020 BR-75 will get Rs 1 crore, while the third prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh.