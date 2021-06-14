24-year-old Kerala girl Delisha Davis blazes trail, drives hazardous goods tanker

Representative image of a tanker truck carries hazardous goods passing through a highway in Thrissur, Kerala (Image: By sravants/Shutterstock)

Delisha Davis, who was passionate about driving from an early age, is now driving her father’s tanker truck loaded with hazardous goods.

According to a report by The Times of India, the 24-year-old student from Kerala’s Thrissur is being encouraged by her father Davis PA, who has been a tanker driver for 42 years. Delisha first learnt to ride a two-wheeler and then a four-wheeler, but wanted to challenge herself. So she decided to try driving the tanker truck.

In fact, she has been driving a tanker truck for three years between Kochi and Malappuram thrice a week to transport fuel from the refinery in Irumpanam to a petrol station in Tirur. Her trips extend up to 300 kilometres.

While she learnt to drive a tanker at the age of 16, her father wanted her to wait till she got a licence. She secured the heavy and the hazardous goods licence when she was 20 years old.

Driving the tanker is easier than a car, she told the newspaper.

Trailblazer

Her story first came to light when an official from the motor vehicle department stopped her tanker after being informed by someone that ‘a young girl was driving it on the national highway during the lockdown’.

The official was reportedly surprised when she showed him her heavy vehicle driving licence and the permit to carry hazardous goods.

“The officials congratulated my passion and informed the media. They said my story would be a motivation to women who are scared to drive. The officials said I am probably the only woman in Kerala who has a licence to carry hazardous goods. I was surprised to know that no one has noticed me driving the tanker for the past three years,” Delisha told the newspaper.

Delisha’s father now accompanies her as the cleaner and the number of trips has reduced to two or three a week due to the lockdown. “I attend my PG classes in the evening batch. Driving is my passion and appa (father) supported me fully. Otherwise this would not have been possible. My dream is to drive a multi-axle Volvo bus and I am trying to get its licence,” she added.