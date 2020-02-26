Bus accident in Rajasthan: 24 dead as bus falls into river in Bundi; CM Gehlot expresses condolence

At least 24 people died and four others sustained injuries as a private bus full of passengers fell into a river on Kota–Dausa highway in Rajasthan’s Bundi district in the morning on February 26, police said.

The wedding party with 28 persons on board was headed to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early morning when the driver apparently lost balance of the bus while traversing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits, Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar told PTI over the phone.

The bus, subsequently, plunged into Mej river from the bridge that had no wall or railing, Kumar said. The river is a tributary of the Chambal river in Rajasthan.

The deaths include 11 men, 10 women and three children.

The injured were rushed to Lekhari government hospital from where the critically injured are being referred to a government hospital in Kota, the SI further said.

Most of the injured people were rescued with the help of locals in the village, he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all injured.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in Bundi in which about 25 people have lost lives after the bus fell into river Mej.. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loves ones in this tragedy. I wish speedy recovery to all injured" Gehlot tweeted.

