Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India: Jaishankar

"234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

PTI

Two hundred and thirty-four Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday. The batch comprises 131 students and 103 pilgrims, he said.

"234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

Thank you Ambassador Dhamu Gaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities," Jaishankar tweeted.



The third batch of Indians from Iran arrived early Sunday. A second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims had arrived from Iran on Friday.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.

The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims were brought back from Iran on Tuesday.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 07:35 am

tags #coronavirus #S Jaishankar

