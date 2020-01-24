23-year-old Tamil Nadu student stabbed in Canada, family seeks MEA's help for visa

A 23-year old student from Tamil Nadu was stabbed in Toronto in Canada on January 23, The News Minute reported. In order to arrange for a visa to travel to the country, the victim's family has reportedly sought the help of the Ministry of External Affairs.

As per the report, the victim, Rachel Albert, is a Master's student at York University. The Toronto Police told TNM that the incident took place on January 23 around 10 pm, when an unidentified assailant attacked her. She received several wounds and was brought to the hospital in "life-threatening condition", the report added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted about the incident, adding that he has reached out to officials to help the family with the visa process.



Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884. https://t.co/wPno3V5aTv

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2020

