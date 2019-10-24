App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 163
INC+ : 103

Need 42 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

23 out of 288: Women form tiny minority in new Maharashtra Assembly

It is still an improvement over the previous assembly which had 22 women legislators.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In the newly-elected 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, there would be only 23 women, eleven of them sitting legislators.

It is still an improvement over the previous assembly which had 22 women legislators.

The sitting legislators who were elected on Thursday were Manda Mhatre (from Belapur), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Devyani Farande (Nashik Central), Seema Hiray (Nashik West), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), Monica Rajale (Shevgaon) and Bharati Lavhekar (Versova).

Close

All eight MLAs are from the BJP.

related news

Congress MLAs Praniti Shinde (Solapur City Central), Yashomati Thakur (Teosa) and Varsha Gaikwad (Dharavi-Mumbai) also retained their seats.

NCP MLA Suman Patil too retained her Tasgaon- Kavathe Mahankal seat.

The newcomer women legislators are Saroj Ahire (Devlali) of the NCP, Lata Sonavane (Chopda) and Yamini Jadhav (Byculla) of the Shiv Sena; Shweta Mahale (Chikli), Meghana Bordikar (Jintur), Namita Mundada (Kaij), Mukta Tilak (Kasba Peth); and Congress' Pratibha Dhanorkar (Warora) and Sulbha Khodke (Amravati).

Two independents -- Geeta Jain (Mira Bhayander) and Manjula Gavit (Sakri) have also won.

The prominent loser among women leaders is the state minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde who lost from Parli.

Among 3,237 candidates, there were 235 women.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 10:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Election Result

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.