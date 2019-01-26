23 Delhi police officers to get medals for exemplary service

Twenty three Delhi Police officers, including six women, will be conferred Police Medals for their exemplary service on January 26.

Nuzhat Hassan, special commissioner of police and RA Sanjeev, additional commissioner of police, will be awarded President's Police Medals for distinguished service.

Four police personnel will be awarded Police Medals for gallantry.

Among the four who will be conferred Police Medals for gallantry are inspectors Rahul Kumar and Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and assistant sub-inspectors Rajendra Kumar and Gurmeet Singh.

Rahul Kumar was part of the 2008 encounter at Batla House in Delhi in which two suspected terrorists, Atif alias Bashir and Mohd Sajid alias Pankaj and police officer MC Sharma were killed.

The Batla House encounter, as it came to be known as, had taken place on September 19, 2008, and two suspects were arrested.

The deceased and other militants arrested were found responsible for over 65 terror incidents in different parts of India.

Seventeen personnel will be awarded Police Medals for meritorious service. Among those to be awarded are AK Singla, additional commissioner of police (crime), who had served as DCP (election cell), and Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (crime), who has been involved in the investigation of sensitive cases like the CBSE paper leak and the mysterious Burari deaths.

Others who will be awarded Police Medals for meritorious service are additional CP Raj Kumar Singh, Geeta Rani Verma, DCP, Mohammad Iqbal, assistant commissioner of police, inspectors Atul Kumar Verma, Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and Jai Shree Gosain, sub-inspectors Kaushal Kumari and Mahesh Singh, assistant sub-inspectors Satender Singh and Rajbir Singh, head constables Virender Singh, Prem Chand, Jagannivasan R, Poonam Verma and Promila.

Inspector Jai Shree Gosain, who will be awarded the Police Medal, joined Delhi Police as an ASI in 1988. From 2000 to 2013, she was posted with the Special Cell and was involved in operations resulting in the elimination of over 60 militants and other criminals.

This included Parliament House shootout case of 2001 in which four militants were arrested and a large quantity of explosives along with Rs 10 lakh were recovered and the Red Fort shootout.

Inspector Atul Kumar Verma, who will also be awarded the Police Medal, has cracked several important cases including Dhaula Kuan Rape Case of 2010, murder of TV Journalist Soumya Vishwanath, murder of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh and the recent sensational murder of an RTI activist in Taimur Nagar.