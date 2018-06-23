App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

23 Air India flights delayed due to software malfunction

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nearly two dozen Air India flights were delayed across its network including at IGI Airport here today after a technical glitch in the check-in software hampered operations, an airline spokesperson said.

The departure timings of as many as 23 flights were affected and the delays owing to the software malfunction stretched from 15-30 minutes, the spokesperson said.

"The software-related glitch affected operations from 1 PM to 2.30 PM during which period, check-in and other services were handled manually," the spokesperson said.

Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services solution major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.
