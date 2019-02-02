App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

22nd AIIMS to be set up in Haryana's Rewari

An area of over 220 acres has been identified for this purpose, an official spokesperson of the Haryana government said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The 22nd All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be established at village Manethi in Haryana's Rewari district. An area of over 220 acres has been identified for this purpose, an official spokesperson of the Haryana government said.

The establishment of the premier in the state will provide opportunity for the youth of Haryana to undergo both under graduate and post graduate medical education in all its branches, the spokesperson said.

Another important Government of India project, the National Cancer Institute at Badsa district Jhajjar, the first institute in northern India to have proton facility for treatment of cancer, is likely to be fully functional by February or March 2019, the spokesperson said.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.