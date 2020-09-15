172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|223-people-under-detention-in-jk-no-one-under-house-arrest-now-centre-5843711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

223 people under detention in J&K, no one under house arrest now: Centre

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The government on September 15 said 223 people are currently under detention in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and no one is under house arrest.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year various measures were taken to maintain public order which included preventive detention of certain persons.

"As on September 11, 2020, 223 persons are under detention. No person is under house arrest in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir," he said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Close

Reddy also said after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the number of terrorist incidents have reduced significantly.

From June 29, 2018 to August 4, 2019 (402 days), there were 455 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and from August 5, 2019 to September 9 (402 days), a total of 211 such incidents took place in the newly created Union Territory.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 07:05 pm

