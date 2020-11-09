22 ex-envoys back French govt's move against terrorism, say India stands with France 'at this difficult moment'

A group of 22 ex-ambassadors from India have backed the French government's actions following a recent spate of terrorist attacks in that country, and have issued a statement saying that India stands with France "at this difficult moment".

The collective, called the Indian Ambassador's Group, also said that India being a nation that has grappled with state-sponsored terrorism "for decades" is "especially sensitive to the issues of terrorism".

The statement comes against the background of last month's attack in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a suburb in Paris where Samuel Paty, a middle-school teacher who had shown his students caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, was beheaded.

"The moot point to consider is whether religious justice can be meted out unilaterally without due process by individual in a constitutional democracy in accordance with a belief system that has no place in local jurisprudence?" the statement said.

"In this context demonstrations in India against France and President Macron are contrary to that international consensus, the government's position and the excellent bilateral relations between India and France. India stands with France at this difficult moment and fully supports the Government of France on this issue," the statement added.

The 22 signatories include Ajay Swarup, Ajit Kumar, Amar Sinha, Anil K Trigunayat, Ashok Kumar, Bhaswati Mukherjee, JS Sapra, Kanwal Sibal, Laxmi Puri, Mohan Kumar, OP Gupta, Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, Prakash Shah, Ruchi Ghanshyam, Satish Chand Mehta, Shashank, Shyamla B. Cowshik, Suresh Kumar Goel, Veena Sikri, Vidya Sagar Verma, Virender Gupta and Yogesh Gupta.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a strongly-worded statement, had earlier condemned the terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher and asserted that there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance.

"We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse," the MEA said.

"We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and the people of France," the statement added.