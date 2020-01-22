22 children to get ICCW National Bravery Awards

A total of 22 children, including 10 girls and 12 boys, have been selected for the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Awards, 2019.

The names of the awardees were announced by the ICCW at a press conference in New Delhi on January 22.

Among the awardees are the two youths from Jammu and Kashmir -- Sartaj Mohidin Mugal (16) from Kupwara and Mudasir Ashraf (19) from Budgam -- for performing acts of valour in Kashmir in 2019.

Another awardee is Venkatesh (11) from Karnataka; he guided an ambulance carrying a body and the relatives of the deceased during the floods in August, officials said.

Muhammed Muhsin. 16, Kozhikode in Kerala drowned while saving three of his friends in the rough sea in April. Muhsin has been chosen for the ICCW Abhimanyu Award posthumously, the officials said.

Another awardee is Assam boy Kamal Krishna Das (12) from Guwahati saved his mother, aunt and himself after being thrown overboard a boat in the Brahmaputra river in September 2018.

Das, whose mother was present at the press conference, said he aspired to become a doctor.

Another boy who displayed exemplary courage is Everbloom K Nongrum (10) from Meghalaya. He saved two of his friends in separate drowning incidents in 2019.

The youngest recipient would be Lourembam Yaikhomba Mangang (8). The Manipur boy saved the life of a boy who was drowning in Imphal River.

Adithya K (15) from Kerala helped rescue over 40 people after the bus they were travelling in caught fire while returning from Nepal. The boy has been chosen for the ICCW Bharat Award.

The National Bravery Awards are a set of awards given annually since 1957 by the Union government to children below 16 years of age for "meritorious acts of bravery against all odds.