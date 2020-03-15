App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

218 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrive in India

"218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are!," External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total of 218 Indians, including 211 students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy have arrived in India, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. He further said all of them will be quarantined for 14 days.

"218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are!," Muraleedharan tweeted.

"Appreciate Govt. of Italy for their support and team @IndiainItaly @cgmilan1 @airindiain @DrSJaishankar," he added.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 10:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Italy

