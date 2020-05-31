App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

2179 kg narcotics seized in Haryana during lockdown, over 500 arrested: DGP

In a crackdown on drug-peddlers, the Haryana Police seized 2,179 kg narcotics in the state during the COVID-19 lockdown and arrested over 500 suspects

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

In a crackdown on drug-peddlers, the Haryana Police seized 2,179 kg narcotics in the state during the COVID-19 lockdown and arrested over 500 suspects, the state police chief said on Sunday.

Manoj Yadava said the police had a focused plan to keep a tab on all illegal and unlawful activities during the lockdown period and it enhanced night patrolling and set up of 'nakas' (checkpoints).

"In the two months of lockdown, 326 cases were registered under the provisions of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and 506 accused were arrested on the charges of possessing drugs between March 23 and May 23, 2020," the Director General of Police said in a statement here.

Close

Giving details of the seizure, the DGP said that over 288 kg of ganja, 1,341 kg poppy husk, 14 kg heroin, 11 kg opium, 115 kg opium plants, 92,305 pharma tablets/capsules and 1,565 syrup units were among the narcotics seized.

related news

Maximum 97 cases were registered in Sirsa district followed by 41 in Fatehabad and 27 in Rohtak districts, he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 31, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #Haryana #India #Narcotics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Narendra Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as coronavirus lockdown eases

Narendra Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as coronavirus lockdown eases

Defending lockdown easing, UK foreign minister says it's the 'right step'

Defending lockdown easing, UK foreign minister says it's the 'right step'

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.