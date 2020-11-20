PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 02:33 PM IST

21-year-old Tech Mahindra employee dies by suicide in Secunderabad

The employee, who was hired as a customer support associate, had joined the company on October 13 this year

Moneycontrol News
 
 
A 21-year-old employee of Tech Mahindra died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the office building in Secunderabad, Telangana, on November 19.

The employee, who was hired as a customer support associate, had joined the company on October 13 this year, Sai Eshwar, Inspector of Police, Gopalpuram police station told ANI.

“She came to the office at about 9.15 am on November 19 and committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the office at Secunderabad between 9.30-9.40 am. Reason for the suicide is not yet ascertained,” Eshwar said.

A case has been registered and the body has been sent to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

Note: If you need help, please call the Centre’s 24x7 mental rehabilitation helpline KIRAN on 1800-599-0019; or TISS 24x7 helpline on 022-25521111.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 02:33 pm

