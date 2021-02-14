MARKET NEWS

Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5-day police custody for sharing Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit'

Moneycontrol News
February 14, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST

Climate activist Disha Ravi has been arrested from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest on social media, police said on Sunday.

Ravi, 21, was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on February 14. Subsequently, a Delhi court remanded her to 5-day Delhi Police Special Cell custody.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the "toolkit" shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

The case against unnamed persons was registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Addressing a press conference earlier, a senior Delhi Police officer said initial investigation linked the document with a pro-Khalistan group named "Poetic Justice Foundation".

According to the police, the "toolkit" has a particular section that mentions "digital strike through hashtags on or before January 26, tweet storms on January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders".

The "toolkit" was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police had added.
TAGS: #Farmers protest #Greta Thurnberg #India
first published: Feb 14, 2021 11:52 am

