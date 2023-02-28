 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

2028 poll will be my last election to Karnataka Assembly: Kumaraswamy

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

The 63-year-old leader's statement is being seen in some quarters as an indication about his aspiration to play an active role in national politics at a later stage.

File image of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said the 2028 poll will be his last Assembly election, but he would remain active in politics thereafter too and would contest other elections.

The 63-year-old leader's statement is being seen in some quarters as an indication about his aspiration to play an active role in national politics at a later stage.

The clarification from the former Karnataka Chief Minister came amid some reports quoting him as saying that the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls would be his last.

"What I have said is 2028 will be my last election to the Assembly. It will be my last election to the Assembly, I have not said that I will not be in politics. I will remain in politics and face elections too," Kumaraswamy said.