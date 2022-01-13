MARKET NEWS

English
2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | SP-RLD alliance releases first list of 29 candidates

A total of 29 candidates were announced by the Samajwadi Party-led alliance, out of which 19 seats went to Jayant Sinha’s party -- the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav


The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance on January 13 released their first list of candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and also announced the seat-sharing arrangement.

A total of 29 candidates were announced by the SP-RLD alliance, out of which 19 seats went to Jayant Sinha’s party.

The official handle of RLD took to Twitter to announce the seat-sharing formula with details of the candidates that have been fielded by the alliance that was forged late last year with the aim of overthrowing the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

The tweet with the details of the seat-sharing arrangement read: “The Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Samajwadi Party alliance will bring about change in Uttar Pradesh with the twin goals of the betterment of the youth and the farmers.”

The announcement came at a time the UP chapter of the BJP faced a major setback with several leaders quitting the party ahead of the elections.

Amid reports of the waning popularity of the ruling party in the state, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and other parties such as the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) have announced that they will back the Samajwadi Party-led alliance in the upcoming UP polls.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The vote counting will take place on March 10.
Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Assembly Elections 2022 #Jayant Sinha #Politics #poll alliance #Rashtriya Lok Dal #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh #Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
first published: Jan 13, 2022 08:40 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.