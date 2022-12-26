 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2022: Madhya Pradesh becomes home of African cheetahs, Ujjain gets Mahakal Lok corridor, Indore makes 'clean' sweep again

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Cheetahs are being reintroduced in India after facing extinction in the 1950s. As part of the reintroduction programme, 8 cheetahs (5 females, 3 males), were flown in from Namibia in a chartered plane.

Madhya Pradesh was in global spotlight in 2022 when it became home to eight Namibian cheetahs, while a mega corridor came up near Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple and the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the state during the year, which also saw an alleged serial killer targeting security guards in sleep.

On a positive front, Indore maintained its numero uno position as the cleanest city in the country in 2022.

The most important event for the state in the year was the airlifting of eight African cheetahs from Namibia and their release in the Kuno National Park (KNP), their new home in Sheopur district, rekindling hopes of revival of an animal species declared extinct in India 70 years ago.

The spotted cats, the world's fastest land animal, were brought in a special aircraft from Windhoek in Namibia to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and then moved to KNP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at KNP and released the cheetahs into quarantine 'bomas' (small enclosures) for acclimatization in their new home on September 17, an event that coincided with his 72nd birthday.