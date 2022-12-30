 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

2022: China face-off, Assam border dispute hog news in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in the Tawang sector in early December and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides”.

File image of a village near the India-China border (Reuters)

The face-off between the Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the frontier state, efforts for early resolution of disputed areas along its boundary with Assam, the state public service commission paper leak case, dominated news from Arunachal Pradesh through the year.

The northeastern state was also in the news for helicopter crashes, flood and landslides. The state government earmarked 2022 as the year of e-governance with 22 people-centric initiatives, making the state a leader in e-governance across the nation.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in the Tawang sector in early December and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides”. The incident took place near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive Tawang sector amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

The clash took place within a month of the anniversary of the 1962 border war between India and China. The Arunachal border is disputed by the Chinese who have stepped up military presence along the border for the past few years. Efforts to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam got a fresh impetus this year with the two states on July 15 inking the 'Namsai Declaration' - an agreement to reduce the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86.

"Namsai Declaration is hugely significant and a landmark progress towards enduring brotherhood, peace and prosperity in the North East," Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

Three rounds of regional committee-level meet besides several rounds of district committee-level meets were also held between both states this year. The first round of regional-level talks was held at Namsai, followed by the second at Dibrugarh and the third in Guwahati.