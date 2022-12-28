 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2022 a remarkable and historic year for India-US relations

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

During the year, President Joe Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice - first on the sidelines of the Quad summit in Tokyo in May and second on the margins of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The year 2022 has been a remarkable and historic year for the India-US relationship, top diplomats and experts from both sides feel and are confident that 2023 would be a momentous year for the ties between the world's largest and oldest democracies that will determine the future of technology and innovation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here in September and held productive discussions on the entire gamut of Indo-US relations and the way forward.

"2022 saw further consolidation of the India-US bilateral partnership in the direction and vision set by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden," India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, told PTI as the year comes to an end.

The intensity of high-level engagements continued in the form of Quad and Bilateral Summits in Tokyo, the 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Washington DC, and visits by senior members of the Cabinet in both directions, he said.

The year also saw tangible outcomes resolution of some old market access issues, the first-ever maintenance of a US Naval Ship in India, the Quad focus on STEM, signing of an Investment Incentive Agreement, the launch of Technology Innovation Hubs as a collaboration of the respective science agencies, record level of trade and investments, etc, said Sandhu.