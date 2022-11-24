2020 Delhi Riots: HC rejects Tahir Hussain's plea against framing of money laundering charges

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a petition by former AAP leader Tahir Hussain challenging framing of money laundering charges against him in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The petition and the accompanying applications are declined, said Justice Anu Malhotra.

The judge had reserved the order on Hussain's plea on November 15.

The plea challenged a trial court's November 3 order by which charges for the alleged offence under Sections 3 (offence of money laundering) and 4 (punishment for the offence of money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were framed against him.

Hussain argued before the high court that no property or proceeds of crime was seized from him to justify framing of charges under the anti-money laundering law.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his challenge, contending that Hussain was part of a conspiracy to fund the riots by using the proceeds of crime.

The trial court had said in its order that prima facie Hussain conspired to engage in money laundering and the proceeds generated from the crime were used for the riots. The agency claimed Hussain had paid for engineering the riots and that there was a criminal conspiracy to fund the communal conflagration. According to the ED complaint, Hussain fraudulently withdrew money from the bank accounts of companies owned or controlled by him through bogus entry operators on the strength of fake bills. Hussain was the ultimate beneficiary of the laundered money and the funds obtained through criminal conspiracy were put to use during the riots in February 2020, the ED complaint alleged. Delhi Police have registered three FIRs against Hussain and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the riots. Based on the FIRs, inquiries were initiated and the ED registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) on March 9, 2020.

