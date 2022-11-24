 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2020 Delhi Riots: HC rejects Tahir Hussain's plea against framing of money laundering charges

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Image: Twitter/ @tahirhussainaap

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a petition by former AAP leader Tahir Hussain challenging framing of money laundering charges against him in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The petition and the accompanying applications are declined, said Justice Anu Malhotra.

The judge had reserved the order on Hussain's plea on November 15.

The plea challenged a trial court's November 3 order by which charges for the alleged offence under Sections 3 (offence of money laundering) and 4 (punishment for the offence of money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were framed against him.

Hussain argued before the high court that no property or proceeds of crime was seized from him to justify framing of charges under the anti-money laundering law.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his challenge, contending that Hussain was part of a conspiracy to fund the riots by using the proceeds of crime.