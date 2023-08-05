2020 Delhi riots: Court to hear arguments against UAPA accused on day-to-day basis

Twenty people, who include activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy to incite the riots.

A Delhi court will September 11 onwards hear arguments on a day-to-day basis in the UAPA cases filed in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. Twenty people, who include activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy to incite the riots.

Two accused, Suleman Siddiqui and Amanullah, have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case. "The compliance under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (supply to the accused of copy of police report and other documents) qua all the charge sheeted accused persons is complete. Hence, list the matter for arguments on the point of charge on September 11, 2023, onwards for day-to-day hearing," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in an order passed on August 5.

The judge said the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) will begin the arguments on September 11 and all accused have to appear physically during the hearings. SPP Amit Prasad will appear on behalf of the Delhi Police.

"The investigating officer (IO) concerned shall remain present on the next date of hearing," ASJ Rawat said. He said a copy of the order be sent to the police commissioner Sanjay Arora and others.

On June 14, the Delhi Police had filed its fifth supplementary charge sheet in the case. The accused have been booked under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Arms Act.

The case registered by the crime branch is being probed by the special cell of Delhi Police.