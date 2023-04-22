 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2020 Delhi riots: Court directs DCP to take 'immediate remedial action' regarding incriminating but unverified video

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

The matter has been posted to June 7 for further proceedings.

Hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, a court here has directed the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned to "take immediate remedial action" regarding an unverified, incriminating video against an accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the matter fixed for orders on the point of charge against four people — Rahul Kumar, Suraj, Yogender Singh and Naresh — who have been accused of being a part of a riotous mob that committed arson in a place of worship and some shops on its ground floor on February 25, 2020.

The judge took note of the fact that there was a public witness who had identified Kumar, while there was CCTV footage regarding Suraj and Yogender. Besides, there was a video against Naresh, who has been accused of committing arson and raising a flag atop the place of worship.

"However, when the video was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), the report was received stating that the DVD was found inaccessible in the video analyst's system and hence, no examination was carried out. The FSL report was filed by way of a supplementary chargesheet," the judge said in an order passed last week.