2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) strike seat-sharing deal in Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) have struck a seat-sharing deal in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The agreement was reached in September and will be formally announced soon.

The two National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties were waiting for a nod from other smaller partners, including Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

According to a report by NDTV, BJP will contest 17 parliamentary seats while the JD(U) would contest 16 seats in the state.

LJP and RLSP would contest from five and two seats, respectively. Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Accommodating Nitish Kumar

Agreement on a seat-sharing formula is being perceived as a milestone for the ruling alliance.

There were disagreements over the seat-sharing between the allies earlier, with Nitish Kumar asking for a "respectable" number of seats.

Earlier this year, Kumar had sent back BJP's draft seat-sharing plan. BJP had planned to contest 22 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, according to the draft.

Accommodating the JD(U) requires the BJP and other NDA partners to scale down from the number of seats they contested in 2014, when Kumar had contested against the saffron party. This was seen as a major hurdle.

Reports had suggested that both Paswan and Kushwaha had reservations about the earlier proposal.

The current formula also gives both LJP and RLSP one seat less than they had won in 2014.

In 2014, the Narendra Modi-led BJP had won 22 seats in Bihar. LJP and RLSP had won six and three seats, respectively.

Despite having a vote share of over 15 percent, JD(U) had won just two seats.

Contingency plan

According to the report, BJP also has a contingency plan in case Kushwaha decides to split with the ruling alliance.

Kushwaha, the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, had sparked rumours of him quitting the alliance after his comment that a "kheer" could be prepared with milk from the Yadavs and rice from the Kushwahas.

"I say it with utmost sense of responsibility that there some in the NDA who do not want to see Narendra Modi as the PM (second time). It is they who are creating confusion regarding seat-sharing among the Bihar NDA constituents," he said later.

Paswan, who is known as a 'weather scientist' in political circles for switching sides frequently, and his son Chirag Paswan had sent an ultimatum to the Centre in July over the appointment of a retired judge they claimed had acted against Dalit interests.

The father-son duo had threatened that their party would join anti-government protests by Dalit organisations in August if their demands were not met.

Opinion polls

According to a ABP News-CVoter opinion poll released in earlier this month, the NDA, which includes BJP, LJP, RLSP and the JD(U), would win 31 seats -- as many as they had won in 2014 -- in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, if LJP and RLSP quit the NDA and join the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the ruling alliance would be reduced to 22 seats.