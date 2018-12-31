2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Twitter is gearing up for the big show; with a spotlight on rural India

Social media companies are gearing up to one-up each other and come out as the biggest platform for Indian users as the Lok Sabha elections approach.

Twitter, which presently lags behind Facebook and Instagram, is hoping to tap into India's rural internet userbase during the election season to come out on top.

The microblogging site was motivated to pursue this route after it got a phenomenal response from its Indian users during the recently concluded five state assembly elections in 2018 that garnered nearly 6.6 million tweets with the tag #AssemblyElections2018 from October 1 to December 11.

Social media was a major tool for campaigning by political parties to reach the voters. Some of the top-tweeted moments during the elections were landmark announcements and poll promises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi were the most mentioned leaders on Twitter.

Politics is evidently an important discussion in the country, in both urban and rural areas and Twitter wants to use the upcoming elections to grow as a social media platform in the country.

The Jack Dorsey-led website has 30 million users, a small number as compared to Facebook's 294 million users, WhatsApp's 200 million and Instagram's 71 million.

The company has formed a new strategy targeting tier-III cities and villages, as per a Business Standard report.

"Over the next few months, road shows would be organised throughout the country to educate people on how easy it is to connect to their political leaders via Twitter. Small-scale events would be organised in villages when young local influencers would teach people how to tweet, talk to them about online trends, teach them how to look for reliable information on the platform," a source close to Twitter was quoted in the report.

These influencers will train people to separate fake news from authentic information, which is more important in rural areas as there is a lack of alternative news sources.

Twitter also plans to launch initiatives in 10 local languages and hopes to add more languages going forward. It will hire a big workforce for this vernacular team.

In his visit to India last month, CEO Jack Dorsey had appealed to political parties and the governments at all levels to use the platform to deliver governance. The company had earlier said it would offer all the tools it used in the 2016 US presidential elections to social media teams of major political parties in India.

The social media platform is also working with the government to weed out fake news and negative propaganda during politically active times in the country.