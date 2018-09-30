App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

2018 monsoon rainfall below average, lower than forecast

Rainfall in India's annual monsoon season was below average and less than forecast

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Rainfall in India's annual monsoon season was below average and less than forecast, with a fourth of the regions including key crop-growing northern states receiving less rain than needed, federal weather office said on Sunday.

Rains were 91 percent of the long-term average at the end of the July-September monsoon season, compared with a forecast of 97 percent, marking the fifth straight year in which the weather office has overestimated the likely rainfall.

The monsoon delivers 70 percent of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of the country's $2 trillion economy with the farm sector contributing 14 percent of its economic output.
