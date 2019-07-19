2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: All accused in 40 of 41cases acquitted

Of the 41 verdicts delivered by various local courts since 2017 in the Muzaffarnagar riots cases, 40 have resulted in acquittal of the accused. Besides, these 40 acquittals have come in cases involving attacks on Muslims, a report by The Indian Express has said.

The 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots had killed at least 65 people. Although cases were registered and investigations were launched under the Akhilesh Yadav government, trials spanned both his and the current Yogi Adityanath government.

The only conviction that came in February this year was of Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Janangir, Afzal and Ikbal in the murder of cousins Gaurav and Sachin in Kawal village in August 2013, the incident which is said to have triggered the riots. All seven have been sentenced to life by a sessions court.

According to the newspaper report, the remaining 53 men accused of brutal murder have walked free. In most of these cases, the report has pointed out, the witnesses –mostly relatives of those who were killed – turned hostile. Besides, in some cases, the police did not produce murder weapons in court, while, in others, the prosecution never cross-examined the police, forensic experts or the witnesses on the nature of injury or the cause of death.

Asking if the UP government will appeal in these cases, Dushyant Tyagi, District Government Counsel, Muzaffarnagar, told the publication, “We are not filing appeals in any of 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot cases, which ended in acquittal, because in all cases, the prime witnesses were declared hostile by court after they did not support the prosecution theory. The charge sheets against the accused were filed on the statement of witnesses.”

Speaking to one of the witnesses, Zarif, whose father was killed in the riots, the newspaper found glaring contradictions in the FIR filed and his deposition in court.

On the one hand, the FIR states that “the accused Harpal, Sunil, Brahm Singh, Sripal, Chasmveer, Vinod, Sumit, Kuldeep, Aravind, raising religious slogans, attacked my family with weapons. Sripal hit my father’s head with a sharp weapon and six others attacked him with swords. They set the house on fire. My brother rushed my father to the government hospital where he was declared dead.”

On the other hand, during the trial, Zarif told the court, “My father was murdered and the complaint was written by Gulzar (a relative). I only signed on the complaint. The accused present in the court were not involved in the incident.” Three other witnesses, too, said the accused weren’t involved.

Later Zarif told the paper that “he had to compromise” as he could not have afforded to appeal to the High Court or the Supreme Court to seek justice.

That’s not all, a similar trend has emerged in four cases of gangrape and 26 cases of rioting, as well.