you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

2008 hotel attack case: Court acquits MNS chief Raj Thackeray

A magistrate court at Igatpuri while acquitting Thackeray on May 29 said the prosecution failed to prove its case that the MNS chief instigated the incident.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A court in Nashik district on May 29 acquitted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a 2008 case of attack on a hotel by his party workers.

According to the prosecution, Thackeray was accused of instigating his party workers to form an unlawful assembly and attack the hotel owned by a north Indian in Igatpuri town of Nashik district in 2008, thus endangering lives and causing hurt to others.

Apart from Thackeray, six others were accused in the case.

Thackeray's trial was separated and five prosecution witnesses were examined against him.

"The complainant (owner of the hotel) in his testimony said Thackeray was not present at the place of the alleged incident. The prosecution could also not bring forward any evidence to show that Thackeray instigated the attack," the lawyer for MNS, Sayaji Nangre, said.
First Published on May 29, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #India #MNS

