2002 Gujarat riots: Naroda Gam massacre case verdict likely on Thursday

Apr 19, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

The court of SK Baxi, special judge for Special Investigation Agency (SIT) cases, is scheduled to pronounce the verdict against 68 accused on April 20.

18 of the 86 accused in the case have passed away

A special court here is likely to pronounce its judgment on Thursday in the 2002 Naroda Gam communal riot case in which eleven persons belonging to the Muslim community were killed.

Former Gujarat minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi are among the 86 accused who are on trial in the case. Of 86 accused, 18 died in the intervening period.

Eleven persons were killed in communal violence in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad city on February 28, 2002, during a bandh called to protest the Godhra train burning a day before in which 58 passengers, mostly Karsevaks returning from Ayodhya, were killed.