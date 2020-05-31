App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

200 special trains start operations from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.

PTI

The Railways on Sunday said it will begin operations of 200 special trains from June 1 and more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day. It also said around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30.

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.

Passengers will have to reach station at least 90 minutes before departure and only travellers with confirmed or RAC tickets will be allowed to enter railway station and board trains, the Railways said.

Close

According to MHA guidelines, all travellers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter or board a train.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

related news

First Published on May 31, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #India #Shramik Special #TRAIN

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Narendra Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as coronavirus lockdown eases

Narendra Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as coronavirus lockdown eases

Defending lockdown easing, UK foreign minister says it's the 'right step'

Defending lockdown easing, UK foreign minister says it's the 'right step'

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers

Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.