you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

20-yr-old woman accuses two cops of raping her in Gorakhpur

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including gang rape has been registered against two unidentified police men at the Gorakhnath police station.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two unidentified policemen allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room near a railway station in Gorakhpur. The incident took place on February 13 after which the woman informed her family members. The FIR was registered in the matter on February 14, police said.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including gang rape has been registered against two unidentified police men at the Gorakhnath police station, they said.

No arrests has been made so far in this connection, the police added.

Members of various political parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP and Purvanchal Sena staged a sit-in demonstration at the office of the district magistrate (DM) demanding suspension of all staff members of the Gorakhnath police station as well as a magisterial probe into the matter.

related news

"The girl is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. She has made serious allegation of rape by two policemen. During investigation we found that the hotel has CCTV footage and also took the statement of guard," SSP Gorakhpur , Sunil Kumar Gupta said.

"Prima facie, the woman went to the hotel room willingly with some men. However, a probe is underway and culprits won't be spared," he said.

The woman told media persons that both the policemen thrashed her and accused her of being involved in flesh trade.

She claimed that she requested them to leave her but they beat her and raped her. Later, they asked her to go home in an autorickshaw.

The survivor also told media persons and investigating policemen that she will be able to identify the hotel room where the crime took place as well as the two policemen who allegedly raped her.

The woman said she runs coaching classes at her home and her father is a labourer.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #India #Uttar Pradesh

