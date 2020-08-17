172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|20-uttar-pradesh-assembly-staff-test-covid-positive-5719911.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

20 Uttar Pradesh Assembly staff test COVID positive

The brief session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from Thursday and coronavirus tests were carried out on its 600 secretariat staff on Monday.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Twenty staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on August 17, three days before the session begins, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said.

"Of these, only 20 tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest 580 tested negative," Dixit told PTI. "Those who tested positive have been sent to quarantine."
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 08:58 pm

