20 states agree to implement NHPS, 4 abstain

Moneycontrol News

Twenty states enrolled into the PM Narendra Modi's ambitious National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) on Thursday. West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab and Odisha, all states where the Opposition is in power, have not signed up for the scheme.

Another five states could sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the scheme by the end of the month. "Twenty states have so far signed MoU and the number may increase up to 25 states by the end of this month. Training and demonstration of empanelment software will be conducted in next two weeks and States can operationalize empanelment of hospitals by 1st of July," said CEO Ayushman Bharat-NHPM, Indu Bhushan as quoted by Mint.

Also read - Insurers, third party administrators to ramp up teams by 15% to serve Modicare

The Odisha government has launched its own healthcare scheme, called Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, which will provide health assistance of Rs 5 lakh to 70 lakh families. The plan, which the media has called "Naveencare", has been branded as a health assistance scheme and not a health insurance plan.

Twelve states have chosen to take the insurance route where payments will made to hospitals directly, Business Standard reports. Uttarakhand, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya are some of the states that have adopted this model.

Gujarat, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have decided to adopt a structure where part of the payment will made through insurance and the rest through trusts, the report adds.

Expected to be the world's largest health insurance scheme, NHPS is often called "Modicare". The plan aims to provide health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to a 100 million poor families.