20 people injured in Sopore grenade attack

At least 20 people were injured on October 28 when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, police said.

The attack, which comes a day before a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament visit Kashmir, took place in the main town square of Sopore, CNN-News18 reported.

Of the 20, six poeple are seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.