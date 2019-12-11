20 of 22 essential food items saw steady price rise in 2019: Centre

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has said that the retail price of 20 out of 22 essential food items, which are tracked by the government monitor, increased steadily in 2019, according to a report by The Times of India.

These include onion, the price of which has increased four times between January and December, the ministry informed Lok Sabha on December 9.

According to the report, the ministry submitted the monthly average prices of essential food items, which showed significant increase in the prices of three major pulses – arhar, urad and moong. The price of gram had remained stable, it said.

On being asked the reason behind this price hike, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan was quoted as saying, “Food items are inter-alia affected by mismatch in demand and supply, shortfall in production owing to adverse weather conditions and seasonality, increased transportation costs, supply chain constraints like lack of storage facilities, artificial shortage created by hoarding and black marketing.”

Onion prices stayed above the Rs 100 per kg mark on December 10, for the second week in a row. Onion prices started to climb from September and have averaged over Rs 100 per kg since November 25.

The rates were as high as Rs 165 a kg in Panaji, while the average of 114 major cities in the country came to over Rs 100, according to official data available on the day.

The Centre has put restrictions on the quantity of onion to be stocked by retailers and wholesalers.

On December 9, the Centre further reduced the stock holding limit for onion to 2 tonnes from 5 tonnes for retail traders.

Last week, the ministry had reduced the stock holding limit on wholesalers to 25 tonnes from 50 tonnes.

Experts are of the view that onion prices will remain firm till the first week of January when the late-kharif onions will start hitting the market.