20 million vehicles that require scrapping accumulated in India: CSE

About 20 million vehicles that require scrapping have accumulated in India, according to a report by an Indian think tank. The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), in a new report, said of the two billion global vehicle fleet, over 40 million vehicles -- 4 percent of global automobile ownership– reach end-of-life every year.

The entire developing world, including vehicle-producing countries like India that use vehicles more intensely, face the challenge of scrapping their large stocks of end-of-life vehicles without the requisite capacity, the report said.

Even developing countries that produce vehicles (like India) and use them more intensely and longer need to adopt end-of-life regulations to scrap and recover precious material, the report said.

"The government of India is coming up with a scrappage policy but we still do not have what we call an end-of-life regulation which is absolutely essential," said Anumita Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director at the CSE.

India, which is a vehicle producing country, does not allow import of used vehicles or any vehicle that does not meet its emissions standards.

Large numbers of these get traded to low and middle-income countries of Africa and South Asia. About 80-90 percent of vehicles imported to Africa are old and used. Emissions of toxic pollutants, heat-trapping greenhouse gases and black carbon are worsening public health and climate change risks, the report said.