Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

2 Youth Congress workers hacked to death in Kerala's Kasargod

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the ruling CPI(M) and expressed his strong protest against the double murder.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Two Youth Congress workers were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified assailants in the northern district of Kasargod late night on February 17, a senior police official said.

The incident took place at around 8.00 pm and the deceased were identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal (24), the official told PTI.

"Two youths have been killed. We have just confirmed the identity of the deceased. Further investigation is on," police said.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the ruling CPI(M) and expressed his strong protest against the double murder. He will visit homes of the two deceased workers on February 18.

"The CPI(M) is trying to destroy the Congress party using the party goons. The youth congress activists were attacked without any provocation. They were not involved in any kind of criminal activities. No cases were there against them. The government should identify the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible," Chennithala told media persons.

He also alleged that the murder was a conspiracy hatched by the CPI(M) as the Lok Sabha elections are near.

However, CPI(M) district secretary MV Balakrishnan Master categorically denied any role of his party in the killings.

"We strongly condemn this murder. We are against murderous politics. We don't have any role in this," he told media persons.

Sources said the workers were returning home after attending a local function on February 17 night and they were stopped by a gang of unidentified people who came in a car and hacked them to death.

The identity of the attackers was yet to the confirmed, police said.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 08:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kasargod #Kerala

