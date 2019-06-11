App
India
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

2-year-old boy pulled out of borewell in Punjab after 110 hours, dies

The boy, who turned two on June 10, was stuck in the seven-inch-wide borewell at a depth of 125 feet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A two-year-old child was pulled out of a 150-foot-deep unused borewell on June 11 after being stuck in it for almost 110 hours, but did not survive, officials and doctors said.

Fatehvir Singh was retrieved at around 5:30 am by National Disaster Response Force personnel, officials said.

He was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, amid police security, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told PTI.

Doctors at the hospital said the child was brought dead.

"A post mortem of the body will be carried out soon," PGIMER Medical Superintendent A K Gupta said, adding that the hospital will issue a statement.

Earlier, when the child was brought at the facility, he was taken to the Advance Pediatrics Centre, the medical superintendent said.

The boy, who turned two on June 10, was stuck in the seven-inch-wide borewell  at a depth of 125 feet.

A relative of the toddler's family alleged that he died due to "negligent behaviour of authorities".

"They did not use proper technique to rescue him early on. Trial and error methods were adopted for days. Where were the modern methods and technology?" the relative said.

The toddler's parents were inconsolable. Relatives and locals thronged the residence of his family.

The only child of his parents, Fatehvir fell into the borewell , which is in a field, while playing at Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm on June 6. The borewell  was covered with a cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it.

His mother tried to save him, but failed, officials said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"Very sad to hear about the tragic death of young Fatehveer. I pray that Waheguru grants his family the strength to bear this huge loss. Have sought reports from all DCs (deputy commissioners) regarding any open borewell  so that such terrible accidents can be prevented in the future," he said.

A massive rescue operation was launched to bring the child out safely. Officials managed to supply oxygen but no food or water could be provided to him.

Talking to media later, Thori, the Sangrur DC, said it was the toughest operation carried out by the NDRF at a depth of more than 100 feet.

A parallel borewell  of 36-inch diameter was dug in a bid to rescue the child.

On June 10, there was anger among people against the district administration and the state government over the delay in rescuing Singh. A large number of people had assembled around the site and several of them raised slogans against the government.

Villagers had also held protest and blocked the Sunam-Mansa road.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 11:50 am

