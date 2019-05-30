2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Two unidentified terrorists were killed on May 30 in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

"On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in the Dangerpora area of Sopore. During the operation, the terrorists who were hiding fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter," a police spokesperson said.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies retrieved from the site, the official said.

Their identities and affiliation are being ascertained, he said, adding that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of the encounter.