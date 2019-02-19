App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2 Surya Kiran jets crash in Bengaluru; no casualties reported

According to initial reports, the crash happened to a mid-air collision during rehearsal for the Aero India show

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image
Whatsapp

Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 19. Pilots of both aircraft ejected safely.

According to initial reports, the crash occurred due to a mid-air collision while rehearsing for the 2019 Aero India show.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Current Affairs #India #Surya Kiran

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.