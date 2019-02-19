2 Surya Kiran jets crash in Bengaluru; no casualties reported

Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 19. Pilots of both aircraft ejected safely.



#WATCH Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crash at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kX0V5O0n6R

— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

According to initial reports, the crash occurred due to a mid-air collision while rehearsing for the 2019 Aero India show.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)