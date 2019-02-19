2 Surya Kiran jets crash in Bengaluru; no casualties reported

According to initial reports, the crash happened to a mid-air collision during rehearsal for the Aero India show
Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 19. Pilots of both aircraft ejected safely.According to initial reports, the crash occurred due to a mid-air collision while rehearsing for the 2019 Aero India show.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
#WATCH Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crash at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kX0V5O0n6R
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 12:25 pm