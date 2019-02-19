App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2 Surya Kiran jets crash in Bengaluru; 1 pilot dead

The mishap occurred during a sortie as part of the rehearsal for the five-day Asia's premier air show.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A pilot was killed and two others ejected to safety when two aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Surya Kiran aerobatic team crashed close to the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 19.

The crash happened a day before the opening of the 2019 Aero India show there.

The mishap occurred during a sortie as part of the rehearsal for the five-day Asia's premier air show.

"There were three pilots, one has died, two are safe with injuries," DGP Fire Services MN Reddi who rushed to the spot told PTI.

A civilian was also injured in the mishap, police said.

"I'm aware of it (incident)," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, but did not elaborate further when asked about the accident.

She said this on the sidelines of an event here. It was not immediately clear whether the two aircraft collided before the crash.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 12:25 pm

