2 Nigerians arrested with 1kg heroin

The Haryana Police special task force (STF) has arrested two Nigerian nationals after 1 kg of heroin was allegedly recovered from them in Gurgaon. Acting on a tip-off that two foreigners were roaming near IFFCO Chowk to supply heroin, an STF team nabbed the two accused and recovered nearly 1 kg of heroin yesterday, a police official said today.

The duo, Yao and Okelie, have revealed that they used to smuggle heroin from South Africa, Mexico and Peru and supply across Delhi, Gurgaon, Punjab and Haryana. They are presently residing in Hastsal Vihar area of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the officer said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the two, he said, adding that they were being interrogated to unearth other such possible cases.