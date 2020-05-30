App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 more Delhi govt hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients; 'home quarantine' facility at luxury hotels

Medical Superintendents of the two hospitals have been directed to convert them into COVID-19-dedicated facilities by June 2, the order by the Delhi Health Department said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Two more Delhi government hospitals have been declared as COVID-19-dedicated facilities, according to an official order on Friday. The two facilities are - Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

Medical Superintendents of the two hospitals have been directed to convert them into COVID-19-dedicated facilities by June 2, the order by the Delhi Health Department said.

At present, LNJP Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital of the Delhi government are dedicated for treating COVID-19 patients.

In another order, authorities said five hotels have been linked to existing COVID-19-dedicated hospitals to be used as extended coronavirus facility.

The five hotels are Hotel Crown Plaza (Batra Hospital), Hotel Surya (Indraprastha Apollo Hospital), Hotel Sidhartha (Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital), Hotel Jivitesh (Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital) and Hotel Sheraton (Max hospital), authorities said.

These hotels shall provide regular services, including rooms, food, housekeeping and disinfection, to patients at a price not more than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotels and Rs 4,000 for four-star or three-star hotels per person per day, the order said.

The Delhi Health Department said patients with mild symptoms or pre-symptomatic cases are allowed to be "home quarantined", and such people will be allowed to quarantine themselves at 10 designated hotels on a payment basis.

These facilities include luxury hotels like Hotel Le Meridien, J W Marriott Hotel, Vivanta by Taj and Sheraton Hotel, the order said.

Le Meridien and J W Marriott will charge a tariff of Rs 4,000 plus taxes.

Other hotels like Holiday Inn and Sheraton Hotel will charge Rs 3,100 and taxes for single occupancy and Rs 4,000 and taxes for double occupancy, the order said.

First Published on May 30, 2020 08:17 am

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India

