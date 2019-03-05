App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

2 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

The encounter broke out at Tral area on Monday. The security forces had cordoned off the area and launched an operation to flush out the militants, a police spokesperson had said.

PTI
Two militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Army sources said Tuesday.

The encounter broke out at Tral area on Monday. The security forces had cordoned off the area and launched an operation to flush out the militants, a police spokesperson had said.

"A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in Tral area," the spokesperson had said.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 10:45 am

