2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were today killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Lal Chowk area of the district this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the operation turned into an encounter after terrorists started firing at security forces. Two militants, belonging to the LeT, were killed in the cross- fire, the official said.
He said the individual identities of the slain militants was being ascertained.