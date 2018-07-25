App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

He said the operation turned into an encounter after terrorists started firing at security forces. Two militants, belonging to the LeT, were killed in the cross- fire, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were today killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Lal Chowk area of the district this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after terrorists started firing at security forces. Two militants, belonging to the LeT, were killed in the cross- fire, the official said.

He said the individual identities of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was also reported from Keran sector along the Line of Control in north Kashmir Kupwara district, the police said adding that details of the incident were awaited.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 01:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #terrorists

