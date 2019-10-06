2 killed in trainer aircraft crash in Telangana

The aircraft belongs to a private aviation training institute in the city
Two trainee pilots including a woman were killed after their aircraft crashed in a field in Vikarabad district on October 6, police said.
The incident occurred in Bantwaram mandal of the district resulting in the death of the two pilots, they said. A resident of the village said it was raining heavily when the trainer aircraft crashed.The aircraft belongs to a private aviation training institute in the city, they added.
First Published on Oct 6, 2019 04:31 pm