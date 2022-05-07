Three injured after battery blast starts fire in Tata Steel factory in Jamshedpur

Fire at Tata Steel factory (Image: Screengrab/ ANI Twitter)

Three employees have reportedly been injured in a fire that broke out in a Coke plant of the Tata Steel factory in Jamshedpur on May 7. The fire started due to an alleged blast in a battery, news agency ANI reported.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The blast occurred in battery 6 of the coke plant in Jamshedpur, which is non-operational and was being dismantled.

A statement released by Tata Steel read: “This morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works. Our emergency response team immediately reached the incident site; the area was cordoned off and the situation was brought under control.”

“Three contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. While two of them have been discharged post first aid, one is currently under medical observation. There has been no impact on production.”



#WATCH Jharkhand | A fire broke out in a Coke plant of Tata Steel Factory in Jamshedpur due to an alleged blast in a battery. Five fire tenders at the spot, 2 labourers reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/Y7cBhVSe1A

— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

“As per the standard safety protocol, the incident was immediately reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation to assess the cause is underway. As a responsible corporate, we remain committed to safe operations and the safety & well-being of all its stakeholders.”

The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were admitted to Tata Main Hospital, a company official said. He added: “Three employees were injured in an explosion in foul gas pipeline at dysfunctional battery 6 inside the company's plant in Jamshedpur… The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee.”

The incident occurred on the same day a fire broke out at an LIC office in Mumbai’s Vile Parle.

The blaze erupted around 6:40 am on the ground plus two-storey structure located on SV Road in Vile Parle west, and no casualty has been reported so far, an official said.

“A fire broke out at around 6.40 a.m in the LIC’s Jeevan Seva building, Santacruz(W) which houses our SSS Divisional office. It was restricted to the 2nd floor of the building,” a statement issued by LIC said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes