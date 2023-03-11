2 held for selling MDMA in east Delhi

Zydus Lifesciences

Delhi Police on Saturday said they have apprehended two men allegedly selling party drug MDMA (ecstasy) in east Delhi.

They said they have seized 22 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception, and 320 grams of smack from Sagar Nanda (28), a resident of Geeta Colony, and Raman (23), a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

A bike and a scooter being used to sell drugs in the area have also been seized, police said.

A case has been registered in this connection at Mayur Vihar police station and a probe is underway.

MDMA was initially popular in the nightclub scene and at rave parties, but it is now being used by a broader range of people, say officials.