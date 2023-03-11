English
    2 held for selling MDMA in east Delhi

    MDMA was initially popular in the nightclub scene and at rave parties, but it is now being used by a broader range of people, say officials.

    PTI
    March 11, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST
    Delhi Police on Saturday said they have apprehended two men allegedly selling party drug MDMA (ecstasy) in east Delhi.

    They said they have seized 22 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception, and 320 grams of smack from Sagar Nanda (28), a resident of Geeta Colony, and Raman (23), a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

    A bike and a scooter being used to sell drugs in the area have also been seized, police said.

    A case has been registered in this connection at Mayur Vihar police station and a probe is underway.

    MDMA was initially popular in the nightclub scene and at rave parties, but it is now being used by a broader range of people, say officials.

