2 gangsters arrested in Moosewala murder case killed in fight among inmates in Punjab jail

Two gangsters, who were arrested in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, were killed in a clash among inmates on Sunday, police said.

They were facing other charges as well, Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said.

One inmate was injured in the fight, he said, adding that all the three belonged to the same group.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.

Chauhan said the dead were identified as Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, a resident of Budhlada. Another inmate Keshav was critically injured in the clash and rushed to a hospital here, police said. Sources said the clash took place among the inmates over some matter and soon the situation took an ugly turn. Utensils and iron rods were used during the fight inside the high-security jail, they said. Police said Keshav was also arrested in the Sidhu Mossewala murder case.

PTI