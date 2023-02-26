 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

2 gangsters arrested in Moosewala murder case killed in fight among inmates in Punjab jail

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

One inmate was injured in the fight, he said, adding that all the three belonged to the same group.

Singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa.

Two gangsters, who were arrested in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, were killed in a clash among inmates on Sunday, police said.

They were facing other charges as well, Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said.

One inmate was injured in the fight, he said, adding that all the three belonged to the same group.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.